Magic With Jack Roper

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Justina Hemphill didn't think she would spend the first week of 2022 standing on a busy street corner in Fayetteville at a makeshift memorial for her husband.

Stephen Addison, 35, was shot and killed Monday afternoon while on his motorcycle. He had just left the gym. It happened at the corner of Cliffdale and Skibo roads.