Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Coronavirus
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
PR Newswire Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Man shot on Dalton Rd. in Greenville Co. dies from injuries
Gallery
Pennsylvania man arrested for December vandalism of Asheville City Hall
Gallery
Wife of man slain in Fayetteville road rage shooting calls it a ‘bad dream’
Video
Man poops on child's picnic table on Christmas Eve
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
🐯 Mascot Challenge
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Clemson makes hiring of Eason as DL coach official
Top Stories
Gamecocks rally past LSU
Thursday’s high school basketball
Video
High School Standouts: Jaedyn Lukus, CB, Mauldin
Video
Former USC QB Brown lands at new school
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
The Southern Table with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
Open Road
There’s Hope for Healthy Living
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Back To 30 – Eliminate Cellulite
Video
Top Stories
Magic With Jack Roper
Video
High School Stand Outs – Jaedyn Lukus, CB, Mauldin
Video
Comedian Alex Thomas Performing at Comedy Zone In Greenville
Video
Upstate Homes – Listings January 7, 2022
Video
Community
#7Kids
BestReviews
Caring For The Carolinas
Carolina Blends and Brews
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Let’s Eat
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at The Hare and Hound in Landrum
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Hearts Family Restaurant in Union
Video
2021 Greer ‘Cops for Tots’ toy drive to distribute toys this weekend
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Magic With Jack Roper
Your Carolina
Posted:
Jan 7, 2022 / 01:46 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2022 / 01:46 PM EST