If you are wanting to lose weight, but you are scared of all of these fad diets, this next segment is for you. Natural You Health Spa wants to help you lose weight naturally, quickly and sustainably . They will give you all of the guidance and support. We have Dr. Jennifer Hedges and Dr. Jeremy Wilson here with us this morning to tell us all about Natural You Health Spa.

naturalyouhealthspa.com 864-777-0626