Time to get your Christmas gift lists done and what better way than with Malaysian Candles. We have Tanisha Burke with us this morning from Malaysian Lights Candles to talk about her new products and her Grand Opening going on this Saturday.
by: Tammy Jones
Posted:
Updated:
Time to get your Christmas gift lists done and what better way than with Malaysian Candles. We have Tanisha Burke with us this morning from Malaysian Lights Candles to talk about her new products and her Grand Opening going on this Saturday.