Each month, the Greenville Chamber will recognize an outstanding small business of the month. Today, we are recognizing the March small business of the month, Cassy Electric! We are joined by Cassy Electric’s Chief Operating Officer, Ebony Sullivan and Elvia Pacheco with the Greenville Chamber. The company is being honored for their excellence in business as well as their outstanding involvement in the Greenville community.

