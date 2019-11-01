Marching Band Friday – Union County High School Marching Band

Union County High School Sting Machine has a long tradition of success including several top three finishes at the State Marching Band Championships.

More recently, the band has finished in the top ten at Upper-State Championships the past three years, including claiming a spot as a state finalist this year.

The concert band has received Superior and Excellent ratings at the state Concert Performance Assessment. Several of the Sting Machine’s students have placed in the Region 6 All Region Band, the South Carolina All State Band, and have earned superior and excellent ratings at the state Solo and Ensemble Festival.