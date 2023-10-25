“The following is sponsored content from Martha Franks Retirement Community”

In 1925, at the age of 24 Martha Linda Franks began a forty one year career of serving as a missionary in China and Taiwan. “Miss Martha” as she was lovingly known, retired in 1966 to her hometown of Laurens to begin another ministry god was calling her to do and that was to build a Christian retirement community for retirees of all faiths. Lynn McQueen, Community Outreach Director for Martha Franks Retirement Community is with us today to share more about this ministry and what it has to offer seniors.

marthafranks.com

864-681-8224