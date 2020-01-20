Martin Luther King, Jr. Program

News
Posted: / Updated:

Today, the nation is celebrating the holiday commemorating the life and legacy of the Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We have with us the former President of the Anderson County Ministers Organization and the Co-Chair of the MLK Program, Rev. James Clark and the Keynote Speaker for their annual event, Ms. Kathye J. Gary, Actress and International Singer.

JANUARY 20, 2020
DOOR OPEN 4:00 P.M.; EVENT BEGINS 5:30 P.M.
CIVIC CENTER OF ANDERSON
3027 MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. BLVD., ANDERSON

For more information visit: uncf.org/mlkanderson
or
Call 864.649.0663

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



living upstate

upstate jobs
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store