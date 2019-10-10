Matilda The Musical Opening This Weekend At The Younts Center For Performing Arts

No matter how small you are you can always do what’s right, and fight against the bullies. That’s what’s happening in Matilda the Musical coming to the Younts Center for Performing Arts. We have some of the cast here with us this morning to tell us all about it. Plus, we get a sneak peek performance.

Matilda the Musical!

Weekends October 11 – 26, 2019

7:30 pm and 3:00 pm shows

The Younts Center for Performing Arts

315 N. Main Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644

Call the box office at 864.409.1050 or go to

yountscenter.org for tickets