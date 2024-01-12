Spirit Week is a week-long series of events planned and hosted by young leaders throughout Mauldin High School with an end-goal of giving as much money as possible to a charity. MHS Stuco began hosting Spirit Week in 2005 and has raised $1.78 million for charity.

This year’s goal is to raise $150,000 for Battle Buddies of the Carolinas which provides service dogs for veterans with PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury.

Battle Buddies has opened our eyes to the tremendous sacrifice and courage of our veterans. We owe them so much and want to provide the funds needed in order to give them the support and gratitude they deserve. There are so many veterans on Battle Buddies waiting list. We would love to raise $150,000 or more this Spirit Week.



Spirit Week takes place January 18-26th