McCall’s Produce Market in Honea Path famous for sausage, supporting local

At McCall’s Produce Market in Honea Path, it’s all about how the sausage gets made. Known far and wide as the best sausage you’ll ever eat, Mike McCall’s mild, medium and hot selections have a fan base that stretches across the Carolinas and Georgia and reaches as far as Louisiana and Texas.

Want to visit?

McCall’s Produce Market, 306 E. Greer Street, Honea Path SC 29654, (864) 369-7004

Winter Hours: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Find McCall’s Produce Market on Facebook @McCallsProduceMarketHoneaPathSC