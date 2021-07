He has toured with Prince and Cee Lo Green and now this Upstate native is coming back home to bring some jazz to the area. We have him here with us today to tell you all about that event and he will perform live for us!

marcusanderson.net

The Marcus Anderson Jazz AND Coffee Escape

Friday August 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday August 7, 2021 at 6 p.m.