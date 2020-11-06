Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Help deputies find missing man Brandon Frisbee in Buncombe Co.
Top Stories
Philadelphia Mayor: Trump needs to ‘put his big boy pants on’ and deal with election outcome
Video
Woman faces several charges after person stabbed on Tunnel Rd in Asheville
Man faces drug trafficking, assault on law enforcement officer charges after chase in Rutherford Co.
Tips on dealing with stress brought on by the election and COVID-19
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🖍️ Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Chesnee wins program’s first volleyball state title
Video
Top Stories
High School Red Zone Week Eight
Video
Star of The Week: Camden Burns, Bryson Thompson, Chesnee
Video
Football Preview: Texas A&M at South Carolina
Video
Football Preview: Clemson at Notre Dame
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Laurens High School Band Plays Us Out!
Video
Top Stories
Meet Laurens High School Band
Video
Top Stories
Look Your Best With Plexaderm
Video
Southside Christian Presents Beauty and the Beast
Video
Assisting Seniors In Their Health Care Journey
Video
The Red Horse Inn in Landrum is South Carolina’s best romantic getaway
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Destination Vacation
Graduate Gallery
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Drive-thru Halloween event open at Tryon International Equestrian Center
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Meet Laurens High School Band
Your Carolina
Posted:
Nov 6, 2020 / 12:47 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2020 / 12:47 PM EST
It is High School Band Friday and we are introducing you to Laurens High School Band!
Trending Stories
Deputies: Man shot to death in vehicle on Old Easley Bridge Rd., ex-girlfriend faces murder charges
Video
Voters in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia may be looking to ‘cure’ their rejected ballots. Here’s what that looks like
Man faces drug trafficking, assault on law enforcement officer charges after chase in Rutherford Co.
news
Woman faces several charges after person stabbed on Tunnel Rd in Asheville