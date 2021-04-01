Meet Remarkable Women Finalist Elena Ghionis

In 2020 the CDC said 1 in 54 children in the US was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. There is a woman here in the Upstate that is fighting to be part of the solution and what Elena Ghionis does is what makes her remarkable. As you can imagine Elena’s children are quite proud of their mother. She reminds them everyday of how blessed they are and she’s also a hit with her students at Converse College. Her warm energy and enthusiasm gets them excited to be in her classroom. We have Elena Ghionis here with us this morning.