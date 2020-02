We here at channel 7 and Your Carolina are thrilled to be joining Advanced Prosethtics and Back to 30 in recognizing Remarkable Women in our area. We asked you to nominate Remarkable Women here in the Carolinas and today we are going to start meeting our finalists. One of these women will be chosen to go on the Mel Robbins Show with a chance to be considered “The Most Remarkable Woman.” Let’s meet Frankie Gilbert.