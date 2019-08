The Greenville County Library System is having Meet the Author: Tony DiTerlizzi at Five Forks Branch Library Dec 3. It is a fun, free event for children of all ages featuring a make-your-own ornament craft and children’s author Tony DiTerlizzi. It is free, open to the public and does not require a library card.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

fiveforks@greenvillelibrary.org

234-9404

greenvillelibrary.org