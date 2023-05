The Brandon Fellowship is a 12-month program that aims to develop three emerging artists between the ages of 21 – 30 who represent the diversity of the Greenville community. We are introducing you to those three artists this morning and telling you more about The Brandon Fellowship and the mission of the Greenville Center for Creative Arts.

www.artcentergreenville.org

Find The Artist on Instagram:

Orlando: orfamivisualart

RaAmen: raamenstalling

Faith: faithhudgens.xo.art