Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
32,000 individuals visited food bank amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
EF-0 tornado confirmed near Easley, NWS says
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Video
“The lord has just spared our lives,” families in Williston, SC survive tornado
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Tournament
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
Clemson / USC Top Ten Moments
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Pete’s Puzzler
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Introducing the Clemson/USC Top Ten Countdown
Video
Top Stories
Woods gets emotional talking about Masters win and kids
Doug Sanders, colorful 20-time winner without a major, dies
Clemson star Isaiah Simmons a do-it-all talent for the NFL
Memorable shots in the Masters from every club in the bag
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Forrester Center
Video
Top Stories
Magic Monday – April 13, 2020
Video
Riverstead is the perfect setting for social distancing
Video
Megan Checks Back In With Bill Love From Earth FM
Video
Quarantee Shirt
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Lake Bowen Baptist Church’s Food Pantry open for food pickup, donation drop-off Sat.
Top Stories
Upstate restaurant owners serving free hot meals to workers in service industry
Video
Top Stories
Mobile Meals of Spartanburg’s Land Cruise rescheduled for June 19; announce new delivery schedule
Caring for the Carolinas’ March Shred-A-Thon events postponed until May
First Baptist Spartanburg church service held at 11 a.m.
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
17
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg
1
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
City Of Seneca
2
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Campobello
3
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville
4
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg
5
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Lutheran Church of Our Saviour
6
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Oconee County Courthouse
7
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Oconee County Government Offices
8
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Sandy Springs Baptist Church
9
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Set Free Christian Fellowship
10
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Southern Eye Associates
11
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program
12
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC
13
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
The Greenville UU Fellowship
14
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC
15
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
White Hall Independent Methodist Church
16
of
/
17
Closings and Delays
Zoar United Methodist Church
17
of
/
17
Megan Checks Back In With Bill Love From Earth FM
Your Carolina
Posted:
Apr 13, 2020 / 01:44 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 13, 2020 / 01:44 PM EDT
Megan Checks Back In With Bill Love From Earth FM
Trending Stories
IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks
Video
news
EF-0 tornado confirmed near Easley, NWS says
Gov. McMaster to speak in Seneca after overnight storms cause heavy damage
Video
Tornado touches down in Oconee Co., 1 killed during storm
Video
Trending Stories
IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks
Video
news
EF-0 tornado confirmed near Easley, NWS says
Gov. McMaster to speak in Seneca after overnight storms cause heavy damage
Video
Tornado touches down in Oconee Co., 1 killed during storm
Video