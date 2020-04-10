Megan Checks Back In With Ellis And Bradley From WSSL 100.5

It's all about the local musicians this morning. They have taken a hit, too during the covid-19 crisis. We will tell you how you can support them and we will just listen to some good local music this morning. Jamarcus introduces us to Abby Elmore from The Abbey Elmore Band to find out what they been up to and how you can still hear and support their music.

The Abbey Elmore BandFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAbbeyElmoreBandPayPal.me/DonaldElmore