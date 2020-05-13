Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Nassar-related case dismissed against ex-university chief
Justices fear ‘chaos’ if states can’t bind electors’ votes
Mattel to donate dolls to kids of first responders
Video
Blood Connection offers free COVID-19 antibody testing with blood donation
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Tournament
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
Clemson / USC Top Ten Moments
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
PC’s Hightower lands at Western Carolina
Clemson’s 2018 title team recognized for academic feat
Red Sox reporter turns auctioneer, raises $57K for charity
Darius Rucker to perform National Anthem before Sunday’s NASCAR race in Darlington
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
The Phoenix Center
Video
Top Stories
Megan Gets An Update From Hawk and Tom from B93.7
Video
Retirement Coffee Talk – A Proactive Approach
Video
Work It Wednesday – Makeup Summer Trends
Video
Chef’s Kitchen -Three-Herb Iced Tea with Chamomile Syrup
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Researchers address concerns surrounding the ‘murder hornet’ in SC
Video
Top Stories
Seneca city leaders to host free concert for tornado victims
Video
South Carolina Department of Social Services tackles foster care services during COVID-19
Video
Upstate residents show appreciation to linemen during storm recovery
Video
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers helping Seneca families with storm damage
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Megan Gets An Update From Hawk and Tom from B93.7
Your Carolina
Posted:
May 13, 2020 / 01:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 13, 2020 / 01:31 PM EDT
Megan Gets An Update From Hawk and Tom from B93.7
Trending Stories
Man on stolen motorcycle faces charges after chase with NC deputies into Spartanburg Co.
Stimulus checks: Is a second payment coming?
Weather
Shooting in Laurens Co. leads to chase, 6 arrests
5-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills brother after finding gun in woods