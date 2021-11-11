Megan Talks To Rosita and Friends From Sesame Street About Sesame Street for Military Families

(NEXSTAR) – The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed $225,287 in new fines for an additional 10 airline passengers accused of engaging in unruly or violent behavior on recent flights — including one passenger who “snatched” a package of cookies from a nearby traveler during a fist-throwing fit.

The new cases, announced Wednesday, further highlight the increased rate of in-flight incidents reported to the FAA since Jan. 1, 2021.