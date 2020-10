β€œThe following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”

Metastatic breast cancer, also called stage 4 breast cancer, is cancer that has spread to other organs in the body and is the most advanced stage of breast cancer. About 42,000 people in the U.S. will die from it this year. Joining us today is cancer survivor Joy Jenrette, who is partnering with Susan G. Komen to share important information for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

komen.org