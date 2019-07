Annie Get Your Gun is the next production hitting the stage for the Milltown Players. Sarah and Riley are here to tell us about this classic musical and how you can see it.



Annie Get Your Gun

July 19 – Aug 4

Thurs – Sat 7:30pm, Sun 3pm

Mill Town Players

Historic Pelzer Auditorium

214 Lebby Street

Pelzer, SC 29669

www.milltownplayers.org

(864)947-8000

Tickets $12, with $10 for seniors, military, and students