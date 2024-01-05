At the new year, we have a fresh start to begin again and reset, mindfulness is simple and free. We are joined by Gena Adams-Riley, a Mindfulness teacher at CCES and owner of “Sitting Practice” to talk to us about mindfulness and the benefits.
by: Tammy Jones
