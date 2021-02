According to a poll from the National Alliance for Youth Sports, around 70 percent of kids in the United States stop playing organized sports by the age of 13 because “it’s just not fun anymore.” Part of the problem is that 80% of coaches for boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13 are volunteer parents, of whom three-quarters lack formal training. There’s finally help to level the playing field through the MOJO app. Megan gets us all the details.

MOJO.SPORT