Monster Jam is happening this weekend at the Well! We have driver Bernard Lyght with us today to tell us all about it!

Monster Jam will be performing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on:

Friday, February 7th, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 8th, 1:00 PM & 7:00PM

Tickets start at $15

Tickets are also available at Ticketmaster.com, GSP Box Office at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.