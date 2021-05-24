Morning Talk With Your Carolina May 24, 2012

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- A man is accused of holding another man in a dog cage against his will in Beckley, West Virginia.

On May 22, Beckley Police responded to a report of a man being held against his will. According to court documents, a witness saw a badly injured man was locked in a dog cage. The witness also told police she saw three men, one of whom she knew as "Joshua Lee," taunting and threatening to kill the victim if he did not give them a large amount of money.