It is Move It Monday and we have Logan Krieger and Chad DeLaney here from TriFit Barbell to tell us how learning deadlifting can help build strength that can help you everyday and how TriFit Barbell can help you reach your fitness goals.

trifitbarbell.com

320 W. Butler Rd. Mauldin, SC 29662

Mention this segment and we will give you 20% off your first month!