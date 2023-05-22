It’s Move it Monday with Elizabeth Colen and she is showing us that working out doesn’t have to be hard. It can even be done in a chair.

SET UP

Chairs with no wheels

DEMO

Seated Toe Touches – Sit with your spine straight and tall and your feet flat on the ground, slightly shoulder-width apart. Raise both arms above your head, fingers pointed to the sky. Lower your left hand down and bring your right foot to meet it halfway. Tap the inside of your right foot. Return to starting position and repeat motion with your right hand and left foot.

Recommend: Reps 5 – 15x

Seated Skater – Sit on the edge of your chair with your feet flat on the ground and slightly shoulder-width apart. Keep your right foot planted and extend your left leg out straight to the side, toes pointed. Extend arms straight and lean forward slightly, reaching your left arm to inside of right foot, raising your right arm up behind body, twisting through torso. Quickly switch sides. Repeat on other side.

Recommend: Reps 5 – 15x

Seated abs – Sit on the edge of the chair. Extending your right leg straight. Remember to keep your foot grounded throughout. Cross your arms over your chest and brace your abs tight. Rotate your torso to the right as you lift your right leg to the left knee. Squeeze your knees together and begin returning to the starting position. Switch sides and repeat.

Recommend: Reps 5 – 15x

Seated Alternated Single Leg Squats – Sit tall on the edge of your chair with hands clasped in front of chest. Lift the left foot off the floor and slightly extend in front of you. Press into the right foot to lift the hips off the seat, rising up to standing, keeping the standing leg slightly bent. Slowly lower your butt back to the chair, then repeat on the opposite leg.

Recommend: Reps 5 – 15x