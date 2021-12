Use your lightweight to work your body. Elizabeth Colen shows us a fun workout we can do at home.

For More Information or to contact Elizabeth –

MSFITONE.COM

OR IG

@MSFITONE

704-980-0250

Here is the workout Box for Christmas:

Stand with feet hip-width apart put your hands in the fighting position holding 2-3 pound weight

First combo:

jab

cross

Second combo

Right uppercut

Left Uppercut

Third combo

Right hook

Left hook

Recommend

3-5 rounds

30 seconds – 3 minutes