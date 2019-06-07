National Donut Day; freebies and discounts galore

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Friday, national donut day is annually celebrated the first Friday of June.

The day was established as an annual tradition back in 1938 through the Salvation Army. The organization wanted to honor of the Salvation Army’s “Doughnut Lassies” of WWI.

Back in 1917, over 250 Salvation Army Volunteers went overseas to aid American Soldiers in Europe.

In France, some of the female volunteers earned the name “Doughnut Lassies” when they began serving freshly-made doughnut to the soldiers.

They often cooked the treats in hot oil inside the metal helmets of US Soldiers, which lead to the American Infantry Men being called “Dough Boys.”

On Friday, June 7th the list places where you could grab a free or discounted treat is long:

Dunkin’ Donuts: One free donut of your choice, with a purchase of any beverage

The Donut Experiment: One free cinnamon sugar donut with every purchase. The shop will donate 10% of every purchase to the local Salvation Army.

Golden, Brown & Delicious: one free doughnut with a lunch purchase.

Foxcroft Wine Co.: Buy their specialty donuts at 8 for $8, or 4 for $4.

Krispy Kreme: One free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreame company’s goal is to give away 1,000,000 doughnuts on the national day. Sources said if they do, the company has promised to do a second doughnut giveaway later in the month.

