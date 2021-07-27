Natural Wonders in Kentucky

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - An Inman man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2018 beating death of a woman in Spartanburg County.

We previously reported William Tommie Smith, 66, admitted to beating 55-year-old Brenda Kay Tanner to death with a baseball bat that she’d kept in her bedroom for protection on Dec. 2, 2018. The incident happened at Smith's home on Waters Rd.