Tonight is Neighborhood Night at the Upcountry History Museum, and visitors will have the opportunity to speak with firefighters from the South Carolina Forestry Commission and view a demonstration of the simulation table they use to predict how a wildfire might spread.

Presented in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer, the program will focus on the devastating Pinnacle Mountain fire of 2016, the largest and most expensive wildfire in Upstate history.

Neighborhood Night offers free admission between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

