NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic is Helping Patients who Suffer from Chronic Pain

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

On average, people living with chronic pain and movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, will travel more than 150 miles to find relief and be treated with deep brain stimulation (DBS) implants, helping those whose symptoms are not controlled with medications.

Although it has become commonplace for people to use telehealth as a way of communicating with their physicians, patients who needed adjustments to their DBS implants were not previously able to take advantage of telehealth and needed to be seen in the doctor’s office.

But now, a first-of-its-kind technology available in the United States, known as the NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, allows physicians to not only communicate remotely with patients, but also use the new platform to adjust the patient’s stimulation device to regulate optimal settings and provide pain relief and tremor control, while evaluating the results in real time.

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic has the potential to increase access to optimal treatment for patients suffering from chronic pain or movement disorders who don’t live close to a care provider, have difficulty accessing care, or are unable to go to the doctor for a variety of circumstances.

Dr. Juan Ramirez-Castenada from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and his patient, Darryn Wright who lives near Dallas and has been living with Parkinson’s disease, will share important information about the new virtual technology and how it has dramatically affected Darryn’s quality of life.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate