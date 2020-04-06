1  of  13
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

New Dates For Artisphere

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

They may have cancelled Artisphere for the spring, but it will be here in the fall. Some creative things you can do now for Artisphere now. Megan talks with Exec. Director of Artisphere, Kerry Murphy about the new dates and a new challenge you can get involved with from home.

Remotely Creative Challenge:
-Choose favorite piece of art
-Recreate it and post your photo alonge with the original
-Use the hashtags #remotelycreative #artisphere
-Tag Artisphere and a friend to take the challenge
-Deadline April 20th

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories