New Dates For Artisphere

They may have cancelled Artisphere for the spring, but it will be here in the fall. Some creative things you can do now for Artisphere now. Megan talks with Exec. Director of Artisphere, Kerry Murphy about the new dates and a new challenge you can get involved with from home.

Remotely Creative Challenge:

-Choose favorite piece of art

-Recreate it and post your photo alonge with the original

-Use the hashtags #remotelycreative #artisphere

-Tag Artisphere and a friend to take the challenge

-Deadline April 20th