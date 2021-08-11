New Free Social Media Tools for Landing a New Job

“The following content is sponsored by A-1 Media”

Learn How ‘CERTIFIED LEARNERS’ Can Connect to Top Employers from Facebook Global Marketing Executive Judy Toland

Job seekers with alternative career pathways are seeking new skills, making sure they have the necessary credentials in growing job fields, have access to more affordable, flexible, and job-specific training to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow. Traditional approaches to career advancement often do not match the constantly evolving business world. Hear how Facebook innovations are helping bridge that gap, propelling motivated job seekers toward success and fulfillment.

On July 29th, Judy Toland of Facebook Global Customer Marketing is available to discuss Facebook Career Programs. This includes new career certificates in high-growth fields, designed so certified learners can connect to top employers and obtain top jobs. We’ll also share how small businesses can use Facebook Jobs to reach people who can help their business grow. Facebook Jobs is a free tool businesses can use to find & hire employees in their local communities.