New Life Medical Center – Revolutionary Treatment For Neuropathy

Your Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Are you experiencing pain, tingling, burning and/or numbness in your feet or hands? Are you experiencing balance problems and worried about falling? Are you missing out on life because of these issues? Have to tried medications that aren’t fixing the problem? If you answered yes to any of those questions, we have great news!

New Life Medical Center Greenville is offering a revolutionary treatment that can help those with neuropathy symptoms to get their lives back without medications and even surgery!

Join New Life Medical at an informative seminar to learn more about how we get great results without medication!

To reserve your spot call 864-598-3021 or visit www.GreeenvillePainHelp.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Your Carolina Contests

More Your Carolina Contests

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Nam_326714
living upstate

upstate jobs
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar