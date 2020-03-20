1  of  32
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

New Life Medical Centers is Giving Hope to those with Neuropathy

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

Despite what many people think, there is hope for people suffering from neuropathy – chronic pain, numbness, tingling, burning and balance problems in the feet and hands.

Are you experiencing pain, tingling, burning and/or numbness in your feet or hands? Are you experiencing balance problems and worried about falling? Are you missing out on life because of these issues? Have to tried medications that aren’t fixing the problem? If you answered yes to any of those questions, we have great news!
New Life Medical Center Greenville is offering a revolutionary treatment that can help those with neuropathy symptoms to get their lives back without medications and even surgery!

To reserve your spot Call 864-977-HOPE (4673)
or visit www.GreenvillePainHelp.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store