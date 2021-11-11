New Life Medical Centers – Veterans and PTSD

“The following is sponsored content from New Life Medical Centers”
Today is Veteran’s Day and it’s a day we celebrate and give thanks and recognition to the millions of Americans who have served our country. For many Veterans, when they come home from war, their battle is only just beginning. Thirty one percent of Veterans suffer from PTSD or post traumatic stress disorder after returning from combat. Too often, this can lead to Veteran suicide. In this segment, Dr. Elliot Hirshorn, of New Life Medical Centers, talks about Sgt. Zach’s Freedom Foundation and the work they are doing together to get Veterans the help they need to prevent suicide. Visit www.SgtZach.org to donate or www.GreenvillePTSDHelp.com to find help for a Veteran.
TheresHopeYC.com
864-712-9740