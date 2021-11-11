New Life Medical Centers – Veterans and PTSD

There’s Hope for Healthy Living
Posted: / Updated:


“The following is sponsored content from New Life Medical Centers

Today is Veteran’s Day and it’s a day we celebrate and give thanks and recognition to the millions of Americans who have served our country. For many Veterans, when they come home from war, their battle is only just beginning. Thirty one percent of Veterans suffer from PTSD or post traumatic stress disorder after returning from combat. Too often, this can lead to Veteran suicide. In this segment, Dr. Elliot Hirshorn, of New Life Medical Centers, talks about Sgt. Zach’s Freedom Foundation and the work they are doing together to get Veterans the help they need to prevent suicide. Visit www.SgtZach.org to donate or www.GreenvillePTSDHelp.com to find help for a Veteran.

TheresHopeYC.com
864-712-9740

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate