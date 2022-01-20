New Year New Skills

“The following is sponsored content from Amazon Web Services

Between the great resignation and ‘the great reshuffle’, following quickly behind, it’s easy to see the employment landscape is wildly different than before the pandemic. In many cases, would-be employees may need an entirely new set of digital skills to be successful. If you’re one of the millions of Americans looking for a career change but needing to learn additional cloud computing skills, you’re in luck. Lauren Hudson has the story.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:AboutAmazon.com/29million

