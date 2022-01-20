New Year New Skills

KANAB, Utah (KTVX) -- On Jan. 18, Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, welcomed Bella, a young pit bull terrier who came to them all the way from Saginaw, Michigan.

Bella, a friendly dog with a big smile, was found abandoned in a yard in Saginaw on Aug. 16, 2021. Bella had been left without food, water, or shelter, and was tangled in a mix of two tethers that were gripping her from either direction.