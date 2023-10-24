A musical rarely produced in the Upstate opens this weekend featuring a Broadway veteran from our area. We are joined by Kimilee Bryant and the show’s music director Cecil Rigby to tell us more about this production at the Oconee Community Theatre.
by: Tammy Jones
A musical rarely produced in the Upstate opens this weekend featuring a Broadway veteran from our area. We are joined by Kimilee Bryant and the show’s music director Cecil Rigby to tell us more about this production at the Oconee Community Theatre.