On this day in 2023, the second episode of “After Action” premiered on ETV.

“After Action” features interviews with American veterans from around the country conducted by retired Air Force photographer, Staff Sgt. Stacy Pearsall. A collection of staff Sgt. Pearsall’s photography is currently on display at the Upcountry History Museum.

Closing this weekend, “Hard Earned: The Military Photographs of Stacy Pearsall & The Veteran’s Portrait Project,” features photography from the Iraq War and veterans’ portraits.