The Upstate connection to the new musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” Danielle Brooks got her start right here in Greenville performing in her church plays and now she is a Grammy winning, Tony and Golden Globe nominee starring in the movie coming out on Christmas day. Jamarcus catches up with Danielle Brooks to talk about the dream that started here and took her to the Hollywood red carpet.
One-on-One With Danielle Brooks – Upstate Native Starring In “The Color Purple” In Theatres Christmas Day
by: Tammy Jones
