I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

We’re trying something new, eco-friendly, tech-forward, and did we mention adventurous to the max? If you’re a fan of off-roading, alternative energy, robotics, or just plain old-fashioned fun – boy do we have a place for you.

This is Adventure Sports Innovation. Located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, this company is breaking the mold for outdoor adventure. In fact, they might just be making a whole new mold entirely. Regardless of which mold theory you subscribe to, you need to get yourself to the Scenic City and give them a visit to check this out.

This is the SWINCAR e-Spider. And while it might look kind of like a nerdy lawnmower just sitting here in this pretty meadow, this thing is crazy awesome.

These spider-like arms move independently to tackle off-road terrain – working with the power of gravity and centrifugal force. It’s an electric vehicle designed for maximum safety, torque, and comfort. And did we mention fun?

This is awesome – and brand new in the US. Here you can explore nature among the trees of the gorgeous Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center in a way that we can promise you’ve never done before.

The seat is on a pendulum which keeps you upright pretty much the whole time. And the wheels each operate on their own which means you keep 4 wheels on the ground. And while this all-new kind of 4-wheeling is tons of fun – it’s not all you can do at Adventure Sports Innovation.

Their downtown Chattanooga location is the perfect jumping off point for a lot of other fun here in this beautiful Tennessee town. Their e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards, and more offer great ways to explore.

They provide all the safety equipment and instruction you need to get out and go. It’s an awesome way to get around and have a great time doing it. And back at the shop they offer even more excitement with crazy VR games and experiences. It’s a unique destination you have to see to believe. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.