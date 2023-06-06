I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary.

We’re enjoying a gorgeous day exploring one of Asheville’s hidden gems. As we chase a little green ball around in an attempt to learn a little about the game and have a lot of fun. Welcome to Aston Park.

Part of Asheville Parks and Rec department, Aston Park is the premiere public tennis facility in Western North Carolina. Here anyone can come and enjoy these world-class clay courts that offer a great opportunity to practice, improve, or just play around.

We’re here with representatives from the Asheville Tennis Association. Our friend Jeff is giving us some basic instruction and making us feel really good about our tennis-playing abilities.

This group is awesome, and they work hard to grow the game of tennis. They’ve partnered with Ingles here in recent years to bring the Fed Cut to Asheville – that’s a tournament featuring some of the best women’s tennis players on planet earth. And it always includes workshops to help kids learn the game of tennis – and all the skill, patience, and exercise that comes with it.

In fact, they now have an after-school program and summer camp program, The Terminettors, where they bring kids in from the community for a really fun and engaging opportunity to do something that’s becoming more and more rare these days – play outside. And we’re here to tell you, they love it.

Aston Park offers 12 of these beautiful clay courts, as well as pickle ball courts, practice courts, and basketball courts. In addition to that there is beautiful green space, really fun playgrounds, a gazebo, and pretty spots to just sit and enjoy a bit of nature in downtown Asheville. Nearby Asheville’s South Slope featured on an earlier episode of the show awaits with more fun, food, and beverages if you’re looking for a place to chill after a fun game of tennis.

One thing is for sure, if you’re out here having fun you’re doing it right – no matter your level of play. We sure have enjoyed coming out here today, and want to give a special thanks to Jeff, the Asheville Tennis Association, and the Terminettors for allowing us to come play along.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.