Ingles Open Road at Alpaca Treehouse

I’m Chris Bainbridge and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more. All affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Minutes from downtown Atlanta we’ve found an eccentric escape full of beauty, wonder, and spellbinding appeal. Just watch out for the spit.

This is Alpaca Treehouse Atlanta. The dream of Kara and Kate, this place was originally what they themselves called a “she shed” – a place to entertain friends, drink wine, and just hang out. But treehouses have a way of bringing people together, and today… you can stay here! As they say in one of my favorite movies, if you build it… they will come.

My brother and I built our first treehouse when we were in grade school. Held together with a few nails, a little rope, and childhood dreams… it was awesome. A pirate ship, a castle, a frontier fort… it was adventure in a tree. Until it came crashing down with half the neighborhood in it and our mom made our dad help us build one a little more structurally sound.

This is no mere treehouse. This is a house in a tree. And it’s magical. Nestled in a bamboo forest and sparkling with whimsy, the Alpaca Treehouse is next level. It’s crafted with reclaimed architectural antiques, luxury beds and linens, power, AC/Heat, marble baths, and a giant couch of swing.

And at a place called the Alpaca Treehouse you might guess that there is a little more to this destination than the amazing structure itself. There are also the adorable four-legged inhabitants.

The Llama/Alpaca Experience gives you a short walk around the property, and an hourlong tour of this magical urban oasis. You can get up close and personal with the rescued Fuzz Krew of llamas & alpacas. And for something completely different there is even llama yoga. Goat yoga, eat your heart out. This experience is held in the gorgeous reclaimed Bamboo Barn, taught by expert instructors, and supervised by our fourlegged furry friends.

In addition to the Alpaca Treehouse you can also stay in the Llama Stay Farm Cottage, and the Luxury Llama Cottage. Whether you’re trying to escape the city, or explore Atlanta from someplace unexpected, this is the place for you. Find them online at AlpacaTreehouse.com. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.