The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

If you are a fan of fantasy and wonder, escaping to enchantment, and experiencing a day straight out of the pages of fanciful fiction then we have just the place for you. Welcome to Ancient Lore Village.

No, this isn’t Middle Earth. It’s not even New Zealand. It’s located in Knoxville, Tennessee, but believe us when we say that this place transports you to another world.

Developed by Knoxville businessman Tom Boyd, Ancient Lore Village was inspired by his book, Bokee‘s Trek, in which he created a world where characters from different backgrounds set aside their prejudices and hatred for one another and instead chose to celebrate their differences and live together in a place where only genuine goodness exists.

And that’s the vision for this luxury boutique resort. Yeah, that’s right – you can stay here in a variety of accommodations that look like they belong on the big screen. Sure, it’s a place where you can come and be pampered with lavish linens and culinary delights, but it’s the feeling and the atmosphere that take center stage here. And let’s face it – some pretty cool extracurriculars too.

You don’t have to stay at Ancient Lore Village to visit and appreciate its magical ambiance. You can make a reservation for your own tour. You can come for brunch. And you can have a little fantasy-themed fun while you’re at it.

It’s an escape in every sense of the word. The gardens, buildings, pathways, and even the tiny details will have you walking around in a state of fantasy-fueled delight. Make a trip to Ancient Lore Village today to explore your own story and discover those differences that make us all a little magical.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.