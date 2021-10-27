Ingles Open Road at Briarwood Safari

The following paid content is produced by Ingles

I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more, all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today, we’re going on safari – exploring the animals of six continents! Now, you might think that experiences like this in the US would only be found in Orlando or San Diego. But we’ve found a gem right here in the Smoky Mountains that offers amazing up-close encounters with over 2 dozen inspiring creatures. Welcome to Briarwood Ranch Safari Park.

Located in Bybee, Tennessee, Briarwood Ranch Safari Park is halfway between Knoxville and Johnson City, and is an easy drive from Asheville. Here you roll your way through a scenic 4-mile safari, enjoying these awesome animals from the comfort of your car – or from open-air wagon rides that you can book in advance.

Not only do you get to admire and observe a wide variety of the park’s inhabitants, you can also feed them for a truly up-close encounter.

The story of this place is really amazing. It was the vision of Ron Neese, who started the park in 2006. The animals here are loved and cared for. Here they receive loving attention from a dedicated staff whose mission is to keep them happy and healthy.

And what a place to call home. On a fall day like today the colors are out in all their glory. As you wind your way through mountain trails and open pasture you not only get to appreciate the creatures who call this place home, but you can soak in the beauty of the mountains.

When you’re finished with your expedition the picnic area awaits. You’ll find a few different Ingles locations nearby with everything you need for a delicious lunch. And you can stock up and fuel up for the drive home. After a pleasant picnic, make sure and stop by to enjoy the petting zoo. Here you can enjoy more furry friends eager to make your acquaintance. And It’s a great opportunity for some prime photo opps. If you’re ready for a great outdoor activity to connect with nature and its amazing creatures, head on over to BriarwoodSafari.org. And then head to east Tennessee for a memorable day out. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.