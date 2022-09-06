The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Get ready to visit a special mountain town that’s equally accessible from Western North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, and North Georgia. Welcome to Cashiers. Get ready for a fun day out.

A great place to get started is the Cashiers Area Visitor’s Center. Here you can gather guides, maps, and brochures, and get a solid grasp of what the area has in store. And if outdoor adventure is on your agenda, we highly recommend making your next stop Highland Hiker.

Just up the road from the visitor’s center, Highland Hiker has everything you need and then some to get you geared up for a great day out.

This family-run business has sister stores up the road in Highlands, and their Cashiers location here has a really nice selection of apparel and outdoor gear. Not only that, it’s a great place to line up a guided fly-fishing excursion – or just get some advice for some local hikes.

One of the easy and accessible hikes just outside of downtown is Silver Run Falls. It’s a great place for a dip in the summertime, and a peaceful destination year-round.

The Cashiers area abounds with gorgeous hikes whether you’re looking for fun waterfall adventure or true mountaintop experiences. And if you’re in the mood for a day on the water, Lake Glenville is just a short trip up the road as well.

Regardless of your activity when you work up an appetite, it’s time to head to Cornucopia Restaurant – home of Cashiers’ favorite front porch.

Known to locals as, “The Corn,” this building has been a general store, a school, a post office, a tack shop… and now they serve up awesome food.

Cashiers is a delicious destination for day trips or overnights. With so much to explore, you could spend an entire season and still barely scratch the surface. There’s an Ingles here with a gorgeous mountain backdrop so you can stock up for all your adventures. And so much to explore in all directions.

Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.