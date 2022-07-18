The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

We’re exploring one of the true gems of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A place famous for breathtaking views, incredible waterfalls, and some of the richest biodiversity anywhere on the planet. Welcome to Chimney Rock State Park!

Our previous adventures have taken us to Lake Lure, North Carolina, and Chimney Rock overlooks this gorgeous treasure and the valley it calls home. Just a short drive from both Asheville and the Upstate of South Carolina, Chimney Rock State Park is strategically located for an amazing weekend of exploration.

We’re starting things off getting to know some of the inhabitants of this park. The Animal Discovery Den is a great place to get up close and personal with these cool creatures, and it’s an easy and engaging stop-off for kids of all ages.

All these animal ambassadors are unable to return to their wild homes, but they’ve found a great place to live here at the park. Although these guys can’t be released into the wild, that’s exactly what I’m doing next.

The moderate hike to the base of Hickory Nut Falls takes you through beautiful Blue Ridge forest and past impressive rock formations. You can also hike to the top of the falls. Both are beautiful, and I like the base because it allows you to see the full, towering majesty of this famous flume.

This waterfall took a starring turn in “Last of the Mohicans.” It’s a 404-foot natural wonder whose mist can cool you on a hot summer day, and it’s breathtaking to behold.

Finally, we’re finishing our day at the namesake of this perfect park. We’re heading into the 198-foot tunnel to ride the 258 elevator to the Chimney Rock.

The view from up here is absolutely amazing. This is a great place to bring an Ingles picnic and take in the beauty of creation. With the flag whipping in the wind and the sprawling Blue Ridge laid out beneath you, it’s an experience not to be missed.

Plan your visit to Chimney Rock State Park today by starting out at OpenRoadShow.com. Bring the friends, bring the family – just make sure to bring yourself. I promise, you’re gonna love it. Your weekend is waiting… on the Ingles Open Road.