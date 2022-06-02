The following paid content is produced by Ingles

I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Ingles has everything you need to fuel your outdoor adventure and today I’m gonna need all the help I can get because we’re at one of the premiere destinations in the country for adrenaline fueled excitement. Welcome to Green River Adventures.

Like Ingles, this place is a family-owned business with roots in the Carolinas.

Located in Saluda, North Carolina and strategically positioned between Spartanburg, Asheville, and Greenville, this is an easy day trip or weekend expedition that is well worth the gorgeous drive getting here.

And once you arrive, you’ll have no shortage of amazing activities to choose from. This was recently voted one of the top whitewater destinations in the country. The zipline experience through the Green River Gorge is spectacular, and then there’s the experience that I’m trying today – waterfall rappelling.

And what’s super cool about Green River Adventures is that you can customize your experience to your skill level. Whether you’re the second coming of Grizzly Adams or you’ve never set foot in the wilderness, the staff here does a great job of helping you pick the activities that are right for you and making you feel safe, confident, and ready for adventure.

Now I’ve been fortunate to hike to some pretty amazing waterfalls in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Tennessee. But I can honestly say I’ve never seen one the way I’ll be checking out Little Bradley Falls here today. I’m excited to get started.

There’s nothing “little” about this waterfall. And big fun is what it’s all about on these expeditions. They offer waterfall treks, swimming hole hikes, and more. It’s exhilarating, challenging, and a ton of fun.

And when your amazing day is done you can unwind with an Ingles picnic at one of their amazing facilities like this brand-new outpost with a stunning view of the Green River. You can plan your visit today at GreenRiverAdventures.com. And plan your adventure at your pace. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.